Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Drops By 21.5%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $535.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $336.63 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

