King Wealth Sells 724 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

King Wealth reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,940. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

