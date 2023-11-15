iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is King Wealth’s 8th Largest Position

King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,285,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,082,000 after buying an additional 211,588 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,099,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,597,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. 503,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

