Summit X LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.29 and its 200 day moving average is $252.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.68.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

