Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 363,626 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.34% of 3M worth $1,285,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,673,000 after acquiring an additional 703,758 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

