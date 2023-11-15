64,474 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

