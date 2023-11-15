64,474 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend
About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF
The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.
