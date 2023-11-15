Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

