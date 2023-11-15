PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.