Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 16,814 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $232.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

