Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Increased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,975,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $235.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average is $216.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,302 shares of company stock valued at $727,686 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.