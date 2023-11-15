Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 22,792 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 95.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

