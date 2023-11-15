Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 15,317 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 115.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

