Financial Architects Inc Acquires 279 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

