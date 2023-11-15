Burney Co. Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after buying an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

