Summit X LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

