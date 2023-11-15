Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.18. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 826.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRT. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

