Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.18. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 826.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.
