Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 119,454 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,952,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,454 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $438,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

