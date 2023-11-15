Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 347,029 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $483,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

NYSE VLO opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

