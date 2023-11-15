CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,020,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $409,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

