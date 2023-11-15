Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,143 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

