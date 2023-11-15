Cannell & Co. Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

