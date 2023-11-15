Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $4.90. Altus Power shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 157,101 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,126,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Power by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Altus Power by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Altus Power by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Up 13.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.