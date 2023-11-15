Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $64,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,263 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,941,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,567,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of ATO opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

