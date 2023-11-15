Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 527,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,000. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions accounts for about 1.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

View Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.