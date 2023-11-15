Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 360,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 50,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 175,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

