Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upped their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Up 5.5 %

HUBS opened at $455.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.50 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.