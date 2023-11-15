Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 71,655 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,690.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,655 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.08%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.