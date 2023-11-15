Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $412.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

