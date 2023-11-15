Tamarack Advisers LP Invests $2.06 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. DexCom makes up approximately 0.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,752 shares of company stock valued at $749,037 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

