Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,003 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

