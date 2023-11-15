Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

