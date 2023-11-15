AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $333,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

DUK stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

