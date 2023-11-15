MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 86.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in MetLife by 41.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE MET opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.