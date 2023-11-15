Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 381,323 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,323 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,039,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

