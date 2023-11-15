Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $12.09 Million in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 249,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 16.08% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF during the second quarter worth $1,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 370.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VALT opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Profile

