John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.41% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

