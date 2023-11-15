Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 29,874 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,874 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

