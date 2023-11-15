Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,550 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

