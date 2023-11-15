Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,502 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $206.73 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.45 and a 200 day moving average of $214.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.