Spire Wealth Management Sells 891 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ResMed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ResMed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,998,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $1,636,242 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

