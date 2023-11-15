AGF Management Ltd. Buys 13,552 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

