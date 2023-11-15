Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 118,100 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $27,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,627 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

