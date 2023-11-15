MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Update

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.65.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $397.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.17. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

