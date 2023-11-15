Fortress Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $22.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,452.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,295.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,263.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,466.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

