Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 524 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.78. 6,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,314. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.09, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,504,861. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

