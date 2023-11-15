Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 37 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,185 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $655.04. 79,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $657.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $574.74 and a 200-day moving average of $554.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

