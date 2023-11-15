Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $39,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,773,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.