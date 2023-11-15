Summit X LLC Sells 151 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.4 %

PFG opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

