Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,633 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $79,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

