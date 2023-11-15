Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,616 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

